Telangana school students tweet to KT Rama Rao as schools try to trim summer vacation

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the government issuing instructions to extend the summer vacation and reopen schools on June 12 instead of June 1, several schools have issued circulars to parents saying the school will reopen on June 1 for Classes IX and X.

The issue was brought to the notice of TRS working president KT Rama Rao after a student tweeted to him about it. Responding to the tweet, KTR told the education minister to issue clear instructions to schools to ensure they abide by the directions of the government. “I will request Hon’ble education minister and his team to issue clear instructions to all schools,” he tweeted in response to the student’s plea.

A parent, P Anitha, recounted how her child’s school tried to flout the government rules. “My daughter’s school sent us a text, saying classes would begin on June 1 for Classes IX and X, while for the others, it would begin on June 12. But after they faced a backlash from parents, they went back on their decision. It is inhuman to consider holding classes in this heat,” she said.

Child rights activist Achyutha Rao, who had earlier given a representation to the education secretary seeking to extend the vacation, said: “Everyone has been asked to stay indoors from 10 am to 5 pm, so how can they expect students, even if they are in higher classes, to attend school?” Some corporate schools, he alleged, started classes as early as May 25.

‘Punishment needed’

The president of Telangana Par-ents Association, Nagati Narayana, urged the govt to take action against erring schools. “Parents should complain to the district education office,” he said

‘Change school year’

The Telangana State Recognised Management Association urged the government to revise the academic year to June 12 to April 23, so schools are shut during the hotter days.