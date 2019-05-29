Home States Telangana

Telangana school students tweet to KT Rama Rao as schools try to trim summer vacation

Responding to the tweet, KT Rama Rao told the education minister to issue clear instructions to schools to ensure they abide by the directions of the government.

Published: 29th May 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the government issuing instructions to extend the summer vacation and reopen schools on June 12 instead of June 1, several schools have issued circulars to parents saying the school will reopen on June 1 for Classes IX and X.

The issue was brought to the notice of TRS working president KT Rama Rao after a student tweeted to him about it. Responding to the tweet, KTR told the education minister to issue clear instructions to schools to ensure they abide by the directions of the government. “I will request Hon’ble education minister and his team to issue clear instructions to all schools,” he tweeted in response to the student’s plea.

A parent, P Anitha, recounted how her child’s school tried to flout the government rules. “My daughter’s school sent us a text, saying classes would begin on June 1 for Classes IX and X, while for the others, it would begin on June 12. But after they faced a backlash from parents, they went back on their decision. It is inhuman to consider holding classes in this heat,” she said.

Child rights activist Achyutha Rao, who had earlier given a representation to the education secretary seeking to extend the vacation, said: “Everyone has been asked to stay indoors from 10 am to 5 pm, so how can they expect students, even if they are in higher classes, to attend school?” Some corporate schools, he alleged, started classes as early as May 25.

‘Punishment needed’
The president of Telangana Par-ents Association, Nagati Narayana, urged the govt to take action against erring schools. “Parents should complain to the district education office,” he said

‘Change school year’
The Telangana State Recognised Management Association urged the government to revise the academic year to June 12 to April 23, so schools are shut during the hotter days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao TRS Telangana School Students Summer Vacation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp