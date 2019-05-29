Home States Telangana

Vote counting for ZPTC, MPTC polls on June 4: Telangana Election Commission

Date advanced to prevent horse-trading,  interference with the academic calendar.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The counting of votes in the local body elections to Zilla Parishad (ZPTCs) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) would be taken up on June 4. The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) has taken a decision to this effect and issued orders on Tuesday. The Mandal Praja Parishad and Zilla Parishad chairpersons would be elected by the newly-elected MPTCs and ZPTCs after that, but they would take charge only on July 5 after the term of the outgoing ZP and MPP chairpersons ends.   

It may be recalled that the State government on Monday issued an Ordinance, facilitating the completion of the election process of Zilla Parishad chairperson and Mandal Parishad Presidents (MPPs), immediately after the counting of votes of the ZPTC and MPTC polls. Initially, the State election authorities had announced that counting would be held on July 3.

The opposition parties submitted representations to the TSEC, stating that the long gap between declaration of results and the election of ZPP and MPP would lead to horse trading and other malpractices as elected ZPTCs would elect ZP chairpersons while elected MPTCs would elect MPP in the indirect elections. The SEC officials opined that there is a need to reduce the time between the counting of votes and the date of indirect elections.

Counting date was advanced mainly to prevent horse-trading and malpractices but also in view of polled ballot boxes, which are stored in the strong rooms located in schools and colleges, which would impair the academics in the educational institutions, SEC officials stated. Elaborate arrangements are being made for counting on June 4 at 123 centres under the supervision of Returning Officers. The counting will start at 8 am.

1.2 crore voters exercised franchise

Elections to 5,817 MPTCs and 539 ZPTCs were held on May 6, 10 and 14.  A total of 1.2 crore voters exercised their franchise in 32,045 polling stations. Counting of votes was not taken up immediately due to LS election results

