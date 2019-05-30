15-year-old daughter rescues herself from parent's trap to get her married

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 15-year-old girl rescued herself from getting married, by calling an NGO just hours before the wedding, in Yadadri on Wednesday. The teen, who studied at a school in Bowenpally, was in her hometown, Siddipet, when she learnt that her parents had arranged her wedding with a man in Yadadri. As a last resort, at 6.30 am on Wednesday, she called up child rights organisation Balala Hakkula Sangham and told them about her situation.

A few hours later, Yadadri district officials came to her rescue, in a mission undertaken with the help of the district collector. In another incident in the State, officials and NGOs helped avert a possible child marriage in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The case involved a 16-year-old girl, who was to be married to a 26-year-old on May 30.

Shocked by marriage, girl hoped to join school

The girl who was rescued from child marriage in Yadadri on Wednesday should have joined Class X in about a week. However, her parents allegedly didn’t listen to her pleas to return to school and brought her to Chandepalli village in Yadadri, where they planned to get her married to a 26-year-old.

“She had not even met the groom. We learnt from her that she did not know who he was, what his educational qualification was, or what work he did. She was very curious,” said district child protection unit officer Saidulu.

The girl’s parents intended to get her married to a man of a higher caste, as the man was willing to bear the cost of the wedding, and offer them money, officials said. “Investigations revealed that the boy was of a higher caste, but jobless,” said Saidulu, adding that the girl’s father was an auto driver. After being rescued, the girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and sent to the Bal Sadanam in Nalgonda, as the situation had aggravated during the rescue.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family was counselled and made to sign a resolution stating that they would not get her married until she reaches the legal age and gets mature. The document would be legally valid in case her parents try to marry her off again.