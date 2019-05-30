Home States Telangana

Monsoon to arrive in Telangana on June 1, Chief Secretary tells officials to be prepared

he weatherman had predicted that monsoon would arrive in the State on June 10 or 11, the Chief Secretary said and wanted the officials to gear up to meet any eventuality. 

Published: 30th May 2019 08:37 AM

North East monsoon. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Wednesday directed the officials to prepare themselves as the monsoon is round the corner. The weatherman had predicted that monsoon would arrive in the State on June 10 or 11, the Chief Secretary said and wanted the officials to gear up to meet any eventuality. 

At a review meeting with officials here, the Chief Secretary directed them to set up control rooms in all the districts and issue warnings about rain. Special chief secretary, revenue, Rajeshwar Tiwari told the Chief Secretary that the officials of Railway, Army, Air Force, Police, Fire, Municipal and Panchayat Raj departments would work in close coordination during rainy season.

Principal secretary,  health, Shanti Kumari said that required medicines were procured and people would be alerted on seasonal diseases. GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore said that as many as 195 mobile teams would work in GHMC limits. Flood maps for the city would be prepared and disaster response teams would also take responsibilities. 

Telangana Monsoon Telangna Chief Secretary

