Degree students prefer private institutes to government colleges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It seems as if the degree aspirants in the State have a soft spot for private colleges when seeking college admission. It has been just one week since the Degree Online Service Telangana (DOST) portal opened and is already piled up with applications for admissions into different undergraduate courses. As many as 13,339 candidates have exercised the service, with more than half the students -- 7,213 students -- opting private degree colleges.

Some 3,776 students have listed government colleges as their first preference, whereas 2,350 students have opted various courses in universities. As many as 42,491 students have authenticated their candidature with DOST, which will provide all its services online from this year. The last date for exercising the service is June 3.