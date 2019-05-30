Home States Telangana

Elections for Zilla Parishad, MPP chiefs on June 7 and 8

The government has amended Sections 196, 197 and 147 (11) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 and issued an Ordinance and the same has been communicated to the State Election Commission

Published: 30th May 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls, Ballot

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Election to the posts of chairpersons and vice chairpersons of  Zilla Praja Parishads and presidents and vice-presidents of Mandal Praja Parishads will be held on June 7 and June 8 respectively. The State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy issued orders for the same on Wednesday.

However, the order does not mention the dates from when the newly-elected bodies would start functioning. A separate notification will be issued in this regard after the election of the heads of the ZPPs and MPPs. The government has amended Sections 196, 197 and 147 (11) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 and issued an Ordinance and the same has been communicated to the State Election Commission (SEC).

The TSEC, in separate notifications directed all the Collectors and District Election Authorities in the State to conduct elections of Members (co-opted), chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of their respective Zilla Praja Parishads and also the Member (Co-opted), President and Vice-President of their Mandal Praja Parishads in accordance with the procedure laid down in the rules. 

A total of 5,817 MPTCs will elect presidents and vice-presidents of MPPs and 539 ZPTCs will elect chairperson and vice-chairperson of Zilla Praja Parishads in 32 districts. MLAs, MPs and MLCs will also take part in elections of ZPPs in their respective districts. According to a press release issued by the State Election Commission, 32 districts collectors and district election authorities concerned will conduct the elections for MPP president and vice-president posts and Zilla Praja Parishad chairperson and vice-chairperson. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zilla Parishad Elections Mandal Praja Parishads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp