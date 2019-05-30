Elections for Zilla Parishad, MPP chiefs on June 7 and 8

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Election to the posts of chairpersons and vice chairpersons of Zilla Praja Parishads and presidents and vice-presidents of Mandal Praja Parishads will be held on June 7 and June 8 respectively. The State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy issued orders for the same on Wednesday.

However, the order does not mention the dates from when the newly-elected bodies would start functioning. A separate notification will be issued in this regard after the election of the heads of the ZPPs and MPPs. The government has amended Sections 196, 197 and 147 (11) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 and issued an Ordinance and the same has been communicated to the State Election Commission (SEC).

The TSEC, in separate notifications directed all the Collectors and District Election Authorities in the State to conduct elections of Members (co-opted), chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of their respective Zilla Praja Parishads and also the Member (Co-opted), President and Vice-President of their Mandal Praja Parishads in accordance with the procedure laid down in the rules.

A total of 5,817 MPTCs will elect presidents and vice-presidents of MPPs and 539 ZPTCs will elect chairperson and vice-chairperson of Zilla Praja Parishads in 32 districts. MLAs, MPs and MLCs will also take part in elections of ZPPs in their respective districts. According to a press release issued by the State Election Commission, 32 districts collectors and district election authorities concerned will conduct the elections for MPP president and vice-president posts and Zilla Praja Parishad chairperson and vice-chairperson.