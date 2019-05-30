Five forest officials attacked by encroachers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five forest officials were attacked when they tried to stop some miscreants from encroaching forest land at Kamareddy district on Wednesday. According to information from forest dept, two FSO along with two FBO and a forest watcher were attacked by the miscreants, when the officers tried to prevent encroachment on Compartment 460 of Yacharam forest section that comes under Banswada forest division.The incident happened when the five forest officials reached the spot and found some people on three tractors undergoing some work in the area.

A FSO officer tried to block the path of one of the tractors with his motorcycle. However, the tractor did not stop and hit the officer. Following which, the tractors escaped from the spot. When the other two officials tried to chased the tractors, the people on tractors started pelting stones at the officials. Later, the injured FSO, was admitted to the hospital. A case has been lodged with the local police.