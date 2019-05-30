High Court notice to Telangana police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The vacation bench of High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana police to tell its stand by Tuesday on the petitions filed separately by IT Grids managing director Dakavaram Ashok and his wife and company director Srilakshmi seeking anticipatory bail in the case registered against them at Madhapur (Guttala) police station in connection with alleged voters’ data leak issue.

The vacation bench was passing this order in the petitions filed by Ashok and Srilakshmi with a plea to direct the police to release them on bail in the event of their arrest in connection with the crime registered at Madhapur police station. The sposted the matter to June 4.