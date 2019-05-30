Ready to quit post for Kavitha: Jagtial MLA

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: TRS leader and Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar said that he was willing to resign as an MLA so that former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha could contest from Jagtial. Sanjay, along with State Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, MLAs S Ravi Shanker and K Vidyasagar Rao had attended the inaugural ceremony of the Collector’s Camp Office here on Wednesday.

Responding to the media’s queries regarding speculation over Kavitha contesting in the Huzurnagar bypolls, Sanjay said that the leader need not take the effort to run for the Huzurnagar seat. “Kavitha does not have to contest from Huzurnagar. I am willing to step down from my MLA post so that she can run for the Jagtial seat. I will ensure her victory,” he said. Minutes after his emotional statement, videos of the speech went viral on social media, shocking politicos and political commentators alike.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Sanjay Kumar had won the Jagtial Assembly seat against Congress’ T Jeevan Reddy. Sanjay recalled how Kavitha had strived hard for his victory during the election campaigns. After his remarks, speculation is rife over Kavitha competing for Jagtial. “If rumours are true, we (TRS cadre) will not rest until Kavitha gets Jagtial,” said a party worker.