Home States Telangana

Ready to quit post for Kavitha: Jagtial MLA

Minutes after his emotional statement, videos of the speech went viral on social media, shocking politicos and political commentators alike.

Published: 30th May 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: TRS leader and Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar said that he was willing to resign as an MLA so that former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha could contest from Jagtial. Sanjay, along with State Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, MLAs S Ravi Shanker and K Vidyasagar Rao had attended the inaugural ceremony of the Collector’s Camp Office here on Wednesday.

Responding to the media’s queries regarding speculation over Kavitha contesting in the Huzurnagar bypolls, Sanjay said that the leader need not take the effort to run for the Huzurnagar seat. “Kavitha does not have to contest from Huzurnagar. I am willing to step down from my MLA post so that she can run for the Jagtial seat. I will ensure her victory,” he said. Minutes after his emotional statement, videos of the speech went viral on social media, shocking politicos and political commentators alike.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Sanjay Kumar had won the Jagtial Assembly seat against Congress’ T Jeevan Reddy. Sanjay recalled how Kavitha had strived hard for his victory during the election campaigns. After his remarks, speculation is rife over Kavitha competing for Jagtial. “If rumours are true, we (TRS cadre) will not rest until Kavitha gets Jagtial,” said a party worker.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagtial MLA Kavitha Vidyasagar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp