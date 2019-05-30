Home States Telangana

Respond to pleas of IT Grids MD by June 4: Telangana High Court

The vacation judge posted the matter to June 4 for further hearing.

Published: 30th May 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The vacation High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana police to tell its stand by Tuesday on the petitions filed separately by IT Grids managing director Dakavaram Ashok and his wife and company director Srilakshmi seeking anticipatory bail in the case registered against them at Madhapur (Guttala) police station in connection with alleged voters’ data leak issue.

The vacation court was passing this order in the petitions filed by Ashok and Srilakshmi with a plea to direct the police to release them on bail in the event of their arrest in connection with the crime registered at Madhapur police station. The vacation judge posted the matter to June 4 for further hearing.

Telangana High Court

