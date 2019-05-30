Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court vacates stay on arrest of Sujana Group directors

On Monday, the Apex Court dismissed the SLPs filed by Infiniti Metal Products Private Limited and others challenging the power of GST officials to arrest individuals.

Published: 30th May 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the light of recent Supreme Court order refusing to grant any relief to the directors of companies allegedly floated by Sujana group of industries, a vacation bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday vacated the stay order passed earlier against the arrest of directors of Bharani commodities, VS Ferrous enterprises and BRS enterprises limited companies belonging to Sujana group.

On May 15 this year, another vacation bench while dealing with the petitions filed by above three companies, has directed the commissioner of central excise and service tax not to take any coercive steps against the directors of these companies unless notice was served on them and their reply was considered and disposed of.  

On Monday, the Apex Court dismissed the SLPs filed by Infiniti Metal Products Private Limited and others challenging the power of GST officials to arrest individuals. When the petitions of above three companies have come up for hearing on Wednesday, additional solicitor general K Nataraj and GST counsel B Narasimha Sarma brought to the court notice the recent decision of SC refusing to accord any relief to the directors of companies concerned.  

Taking this into consideration, the vacation bench said that the SC order would become a binding precedent on the subject matter and vacated the stay on their arrests passed earlier by another bench. The matter was posted to next month for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp