Telangana High Court vacates stay on arrest of Sujana Group directors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of recent Supreme Court order refusing to grant any relief to the directors of companies allegedly floated by Sujana group of industries, a vacation bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday vacated the stay order passed earlier against the arrest of directors of Bharani commodities, VS Ferrous enterprises and BRS enterprises limited companies belonging to Sujana group.

On May 15 this year, another vacation bench while dealing with the petitions filed by above three companies, has directed the commissioner of central excise and service tax not to take any coercive steps against the directors of these companies unless notice was served on them and their reply was considered and disposed of.

On Monday, the Apex Court dismissed the SLPs filed by Infiniti Metal Products Private Limited and others challenging the power of GST officials to arrest individuals. When the petitions of above three companies have come up for hearing on Wednesday, additional solicitor general K Nataraj and GST counsel B Narasimha Sarma brought to the court notice the recent decision of SC refusing to accord any relief to the directors of companies concerned.

Taking this into consideration, the vacation bench said that the SC order would become a binding precedent on the subject matter and vacated the stay on their arrests passed earlier by another bench. The matter was posted to next month for further hearing.