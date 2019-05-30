Home States Telangana

Telangana women’s panel chairperson post vacant

At a press conference here, the women’s organisations discussed the increasing rate of crime against women.  

Published: 30th May 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Twenty women’s organisations on Wednesday made an appeal to the Telangana government to immediately appoint a chairperson for the State Women’s Commission, which has been lying vacant for nearly a year, to look into women’s issues at macro level. 

At a press conference here, the women’s organisations discussed the increasing rate of crime against women.  “The National Commission of Women cannot look into issues of State and the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare are primarily looking into children’s issues. We need women’s commission in place to analyse the problematic areas and recommend to the government on how to tackle them,” Convenor of ‘I Will Go Out’  Collective, said.

“Women’s groups are now doing the role of a commission, roping in departments concerned and forcing them to take corrective actions. But, no NGO has the power of a government organisation,”  said a member of an organisation. The groups are also planning to meet Women and Child Welfare Minister to press for their demand.

The term of the previous chairperson of the commission expired in June last year and since then the post has been vacant. As of now, the Joint Director of Women Development and Child Welfare Department is acting as the secretary of the commission. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Women Commission National Commission of Women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp