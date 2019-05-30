Telangana women’s panel chairperson post vacant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Twenty women’s organisations on Wednesday made an appeal to the Telangana government to immediately appoint a chairperson for the State Women’s Commission, which has been lying vacant for nearly a year, to look into women’s issues at macro level.

At a press conference here, the women’s organisations discussed the increasing rate of crime against women. “The National Commission of Women cannot look into issues of State and the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare are primarily looking into children’s issues. We need women’s commission in place to analyse the problematic areas and recommend to the government on how to tackle them,” Convenor of ‘I Will Go Out’ Collective, said.

“Women’s groups are now doing the role of a commission, roping in departments concerned and forcing them to take corrective actions. But, no NGO has the power of a government organisation,” said a member of an organisation. The groups are also planning to meet Women and Child Welfare Minister to press for their demand.

The term of the previous chairperson of the commission expired in June last year and since then the post has been vacant. As of now, the Joint Director of Women Development and Child Welfare Department is acting as the secretary of the commission.