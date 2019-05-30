Tenure of Telangana Transco CMD extended

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday extended the tenure of Chairman and Managing Director of TS Transco and TS Genco Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao. The present tenure of Prabhakar Rao would complete on June 4.

Special chief secretary, Ajay Misra, also issued orders extending the tenure of three other power utilities’ directors - G Raghuma Reddy, CMD of TS SPDCL, Gopal Rao, CMD of TSNPDCL, N Janaiah (CMD of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO).

The terms of 20 other officials from other department was also extended.