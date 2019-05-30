Virasam leaders to stage protest on May 31

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Demanding the release of Revolutionary Writers’ Association (Virasam) leader P Varavara Rao and 10 others, who were arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case, members of the civil liberties associations of Warangal district are mobilising support for an agitation to be staged at Indira Park Dharna Chowk on May 31.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners’ State general secretary Balla Ravindernath said that a large number of civil liberty activists, intellectuals and human rights activists would participate in the meeting.