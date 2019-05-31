Election to three MLC seats in Telangana today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Polling for election of three MLCs from Local Authorities Constituencies (erstwhile districts of Rangareddy, Nalgonda and Warangal) will take place on Friday. As many as 2,799 members will exercise their franchise in about 25 polling stations, spread across three districts, from 8 am to 4 pm.

P Mahender Reddy (TRS) and Pratap Reddy Komari (Congrees) are contesting from Rangareddy and Tera Chinapa Reddy (TRS) and K Reddy Lakshmi (Congress) are in the fray from Nalgonda district while P Srinivas Reddy (TRS), E Venkatram Reddy (Congress) and A Yakaiah, T Ravinder and R Ravinder (all Independents) are contesting from Warangal.

According to CEO Rajat Kumar, about 1,086 voters in Nagonda will cast their votes in seven polling stations, 902 voters in 10 polling stations of Warangal and 811 voters in eight polling booths of RR district.