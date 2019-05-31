Home States Telangana

G Kishan Reddy’s rise from youth leader to PM Modi’s colleague

A native of Timmapur district of Rangareddy district, Kishanreddy has scaled the party ladders to be the BJYM president as well with strong roots in RSS.

Published: 31st May 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy (EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For Prime Minister Narendra Modi to select minister of state (MoS) G Kishan Reddy was an easy task among the four Parliamentarians who got elected from the State in the LS election. Besides being one of the few leaders who have strong roots in RSS and the party from its inception, Kishan Reddy is arguably the only leader who has worked with Modi decades ago, and today, the duo turned colleagues again.

Going down his career trail, in 1994, as a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) general secretary, Narendra Modi and Kishan Reddy travelled to the USA, to participate in American Council of Young Political Leaders (ACYPL), an organisation that enables political leaders to be exposed to international affairs. At the age of 30 then, Kishan was active in the BJP leadership at New Delhi.

ALSO READ| G Kishan Reddy's elevation as minister seen to be an endorsement for Telangana BJP

A native of Timmapur district of Rangareddy district, Kishanreddy has scaled the party ladders to be the BJYM president as well. The BJP stalwarts like Pramodh Mahajan, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh once helmed the position. Every time a BJP national leader sets foot in the State, Kishan Reddy is one among the few who accompanies them. He is conversant with Narendra Modi every time he is in the State, providing readied inputs on the State’s political mood. Kishan Reddy also worked closely with former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

ALSO READ| G Kishan Reddy to lead BJP’s march in Telangana

Kishan also maintained cordial relations with Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari, besides party president Amit Shah. Even after winning as an MP, Kishan Reddy ensured that he visited them all with the other MP-elects to exchange pleasantries.  At the State level, he not just won three consecutive terms as a legislator from Amberpet (earlier Himayathnagar) but also led the BJP State unit. He was also the BJP floor leader in the Assembly of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi swearing in G Kishan Reddy G Kishan reddy MoS G Kishan Reddy background G Kishan Reddy history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp