Home States Telangana

Heatwave in Telangana claims 17 lives in 22 days

Telangana just witnessed 17 confirmed heat-related deaths across the State in 22 heatwave days, as per the recordings of the disaster management department.

Published: 31st May 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image of heatwave used for representation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana just witnessed 17 confirmed heat-related deaths across the State in 22 heatwave days, as per the recordings of the disaster management department. The number of unconfirmed deaths is, of course, pegged to be much higher.

“As of now, there have been 17 confirmed deaths due to the heatwave in the State,” Rajeshwar Tiwari, principal secretary of Revenue (disaster management), told Express. As of May 30, the weathermen have recorded 22 heatwave days. While the officials are continuing their efforts to spread awareness on the situation, asking the citizens to stay indoors when the sun is scorching bright, there is still a cause of concern as the number of deaths could increase.

ALSO READ | Get used to the heat, it’s here to stay, says IMD

“We have more heatwave days coming up. We have to wait and see if the number of deaths remains low as compared to the previous years,” added Tiwari. Though monsoon is predicted to hit the State on June 6, more summer heat is still anticipated. Even the schools have prolonged their summer holidays because of this.

Compared to last year, the number of heatwave-related deaths has come down. In 2018, 27 heatwave deaths were recorded. The reports, however, suggest that the number of deaths could be higher this year, with the mercury crossing the 45 degree Celsius mark. However, until the three-man committee - tahsildar, police and civil assistant surgeon - confirms that death happened due to the heatwave, it is not confirmed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heatwave Telangana summer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp