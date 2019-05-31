IMD now focused on rolling out advanced lightning warning system

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After tackling the challenges of developing an early warning system for cyclones and heatwaves, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is now focused on rolling out an advanced thunderstorm and lightning alert system for the benefit of the public. The IMD has already developed the system for predicting lightning, which started functioning from April this year.

Although lightning might just look like random weather events, they cause many deaths annually across the country. In 2015, lightning took the lives of as many as 2,641 persons, as per government data.

Dr KJ Ramesh, Director General of Meteorology (DGM), IMD, said that the department had already developed a lightning predicting system. However, the challenge is alerting people who are outside the region where lightning is predicted to strike. A system for this has been developed, that has already been tested in 13 States. The system is based on a ‘Common Alert Protocol’ (CAP) developed by the World Meteorological Organization.

As part of this system, once a region is identified where the lightning will strike, mobile cell towers in that region are used to push alert messages to all active mobiles in the said region.

The IMD has tested this system in collaboration with the BSNL and using an interface developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (CDOT). Dr Ramesh said that once enough money is received from the Central government and other mobile players are also roped in, the system can be implemented across the country.

According to Dr Ramesh, the IMD has also set its eyes on developing an impact-based forecasting system for four impact sectors - agriculture, water resources, public health and physical impacts on infrastructure. This forecasting system will be such that it will also issue alerts on the probable damage that can occur in these sectors, due to the weather conditions. He added that the development of such a system will require coordination from the State governments.

Cyclone warning system developed in 30 years

Dr KJ Ramesh pointed out that while it took just three years for the IMD to develop heatwave warning system after the severe heatwaves in 2015, it took around thirty years for the department to develop the cyclone warning system. This was partly due to the requirement of a lot of investments on the ground by the State governments, in order to render the warning system effective

New technique to track cyclonic storms

Dr Ramesh informed that the IMD started using the new technique of ‘coupled ocean-atmospheric models’ to track cyclonic storms after the Cyclone Ockhi last year. This technology played an important role recently when the IMD could warn the Odisha government four days ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Fani, helping save the lives of up to 1.2 million people

Heatwave warning for two more days

Residents of Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana, who have been hoping for some respite from the heat, might have to wait for some more time. The IMD has extended the heatwave warning by 2 more days, until June 2

Agriculture sector severely impacted

The agriculture sector has been severely impacted due to erratic weather. According to Dr Ramesh, crop varieties that are low-moisture tolerant, provide yields in short duration, or are drought-resistant should be preferred

How the IMD came about in India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) was started by the British in 1875, mainly for the purpose of predicting rains for the sowing of cotton crops. The crops used to be exported to Britain after

the harvest.