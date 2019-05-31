Kishan Reddy gets silver lining of Assembly poll loss

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If not for his loss in the recent Assembly elections in Telangana, senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy would never have dreamt of becoming a minister of state (MoS) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s team. However, that dream is now a reality.

It’s said that when one door closes, another opens. Kishan Reddy, who aced the Assembly elections thrice in the past, lost in December 2018. But five months later, the door to become a parliamentarian opened. He not only won the election but has also been inducted into Modi’s council of ministers.

In December, Kishan Reddy was expected to win the Amberpet Assembly constituency comfortably. But his opponent from the TRS, Kaleru Venkatesh, proved the exit polls wrong and won the nail-biting contest by just over 1,000 votes.

However, five months later, Kishan Reddy won the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat by more than 60,000 votes and reclaimed the BJP stronghold.

He is the only Union minister of state from Telangana. Though the BJP pocketed four seats and emerged as the only party after the TRS to do so in Telangana, Kishan Reddy is the only person from the State to make the cut in finding his way into the council of ministers.

He is reportedly set to be a minister of state for home affairs. While it is yet to be seen exactly what portfolio he would get, his inclusion in the cabinet is set to give the BJP State unit a major fillip as the party looks to gain ground in the State.

Hindi Hungama comes to the fore while taking oath

Kishan Reddy struggled to pronounce certain Hindi words while taking his oath. President Kovind corrected him