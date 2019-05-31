Home States Telangana

Secondary Grade Teacher posts: Telangana HC stays all proceedings

The petitioners have applied to the posts and wrote the exam in February last year and all of them secured marks marginally less than the cutoff marks.

Published: 31st May 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Failure to follow the mandatory Rule 6-A of Rules of procedure framed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) with regard to appointments to the posts of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) in the State, a vacation bench of Telangana High Court has recently stayed all further proceedings pursuant to the notification issued by the TSPSC in October 2017 for 5,415 SGT posts and issued notices to the authorities to respond on the issue.

The bench was passing this interim order in an appeal filed by 27 youngsters challenging the order of a single judge who stated that if any candidate relinquishes the post of SGT, the petitioners’ case should be considered by the authorities. In October 2017, the TSPSC issued a notification notifying total 5,415 vacancies for the SGT posts.

The petitioners have applied to the posts and wrote the exam in February last year and all of them secured marks marginally less than the cutoff marks. The TSPSC has published selection notification on December 12, 2018 (English medium) and April 4, 2019 ( Telugu medium). On April 24 this year, a single judge ordered that if any candidate relinquishes the post of SGT, the case of the petitioners shall be considered by the authorities, in accordance with law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Public Service Commission Telangana High Court Telangana Secondary Grade Teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp