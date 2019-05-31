Secondary Grade Teacher posts: Telangana HC stays all proceedings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Failure to follow the mandatory Rule 6-A of Rules of procedure framed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) with regard to appointments to the posts of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) in the State, a vacation bench of Telangana High Court has recently stayed all further proceedings pursuant to the notification issued by the TSPSC in October 2017 for 5,415 SGT posts and issued notices to the authorities to respond on the issue.

The bench was passing this interim order in an appeal filed by 27 youngsters challenging the order of a single judge who stated that if any candidate relinquishes the post of SGT, the petitioners’ case should be considered by the authorities. In October 2017, the TSPSC issued a notification notifying total 5,415 vacancies for the SGT posts.

The petitioners have applied to the posts and wrote the exam in February last year and all of them secured marks marginally less than the cutoff marks. The TSPSC has published selection notification on December 12, 2018 (English medium) and April 4, 2019 ( Telugu medium). On April 24 this year, a single judge ordered that if any candidate relinquishes the post of SGT, the case of the petitioners shall be considered by the authorities, in accordance with law.