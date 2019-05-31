TRS working president KTR invited for World Economic Forum event

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao has been invited to the ‘World Economic Forum on India’ event which will take place in Delhi on October 3 and 4. The event, being held in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will build on the India Economic Summit’s more than three decades of success.

The meeting will bring together representatives from government, business, civil society, academia, and media under the theme ‘making technology work for all’ to discuss opportunities for India and to make progress in the fourth industrial revolution.

The invitation from World Economic Forum (WEF) said: “Your leadership has led to the launch of various forward-looking initiatives of Telangana that emphasise leveraging technology and innovation for enhanced growth.”

Rao is expected to share his expertise and insights on ‘leveraging technology and innovation for enhanced growth and competitiveness’.

Meanwhile, KTR tweeted on Thursday: “Watch the trailer of @MalleshamMovie — a biopic based on the inspiring journey of a rural innovator Chintakindi Mallesham from Telangana. He was awarded Padma Shri in 2017 for inventing Asu machine. Best wishes to the entire movie crew”.