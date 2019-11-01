Family blames Telangana State Gurukul Girls School staff for girl’s death due to Dengue

By Express News Service

MEDAK: After a Class X student of Telangana State Gurukul Girls School in Medak died due to dengue at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, her family along with student organisations staged a rasta roko in Medak town on Thursday. They carried her body with them, demanding that the school administration be held responsible for her death. Later, the body was placed in front of her school, where they staged a sit-in dharna.

N Kavya had allegedly been suffering from dengue for the past one month. Her parents claim that the school authorities took her to the Medak Government Hospital for treatment without informing them. As her condition worsened, her friends’ parents informed them about the situation. Her parents then shifted her to a private hospital in Medak. The doctors there advised them to take her to a better hospital in Hyderabad.

When they admitted her to Yashoda Hospital, it was learnt that she was in a highly critical condition with low platelet count. She died soon afterwards. They alleged that it was the negligence of the school authorities that caused her death. On Thursday, District Collector M Dharmareddy directed Joint Collector N Nagesh and District Education Officer (DEO) R Ramesh Kumar to visit the school to pacify the protestors. Later, TRS leader R Mallikarjun Goud got to the site and urged the girl’s parents to shift her body to Medak Area Hospital for postmortem.

Principal to be suspended

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that it was, in fact, the negligence of the principal and staff that caused Kavya’s death. DEO R Ramesh Kumar has proposed the suspension of principal K Swaroopa along with the PET and ANM. He added that the Gurukulam teachers and staff did not come under his purview and that he has sent a report to the concerned higher-ups.