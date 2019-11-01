Home States Telangana

Family blames Telangana State Gurukul Girls School staff for girl’s death due to Dengue

N Kavya had allegedly been suffering from dengue for the past one month.

Published: 01st November 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kin of the deceased student stage a rasta roko in Medak on Thursday

By Express News Service

 MEDAK: After a Class X student of Telangana State Gurukul Girls School in Medak died due to dengue at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, her family along with student organisations staged a rasta roko in Medak town on Thursday. They carried her body with them, demanding that the school administration be held responsible for her death. Later, the body was placed in front of her school, where they staged a sit-in dharna.  

N Kavya had allegedly been suffering from dengue for the past one month. Her parents claim that the school authorities took her to the Medak Government Hospital for treatment without informing them. As her condition worsened, her friends’ parents informed them about the situation. Her parents then shifted her to a private hospital in Medak. The doctors there advised them to take her to a better hospital in Hyderabad.

When they admitted her to Yashoda Hospital, it was learnt that she was in a highly critical condition with low platelet count. She died soon afterwards. They alleged that it was the negligence of the school authorities that caused her death. On Thursday, District Collector M Dharmareddy directed Joint Collector N Nagesh and District Education Officer (DEO) R Ramesh Kumar to visit the school to pacify the protestors. Later, TRS leader R Mallikarjun Goud got to the site and urged the girl’s parents to shift her body to Medak Area Hospital for postmortem. 

Principal to be suspended
A preliminary inquiry has revealed that it was, in fact, the negligence of the principal and staff that caused Kavya’s death. DEO R Ramesh Kumar has proposed the suspension of principal K Swaroopa along with the PET and ANM. He added that the Gurukulam teachers and staff did not come under his purview and that he has sent a report to the concerned higher-ups.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Gurukul Girls School Yashoda Hospital dengue dengue deaths Medak Government Hospital TRS R Mallikarjun Goud
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp