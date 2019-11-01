Hostel warden arrested for sexually assaulting students in Vikarabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old man, who works as a warden at the hostel of a private school in Vikarabad, allegedly sexually abused two tribal children staying in the hostel. After the parents of the children came to know of the incident, they lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday. The accused Maloth Dasarath has now been arrested.

According to police, the victims, aged 12 and 13, belong to a tribal hamlet in Peddemul mandal of the district, and are students at the Pratibha Bharati Day and Residential School located at Rasoolpura, in Yalal mandal. The accused Dasarath has been working as the hostel warden here for the past one year.

After the boys found a way to inform their parents that Dasarath had been harassing them, the parents rushed to the hostel from Pune on Thursday. With the help of the community elders, they lodged a complaint at the Yalal Police Station.The children informed the police that Dasarath had been sexually abusing them for a very long time. He apparently forced the kids to sleep naked with him, and abused them sexually.

Yalal sub-inspector P Vittal Reddy said a case under charges of POCSO Act had been registered against Dasarath. He was produced before the court on Thursday. The hostel has over 200 children, including around 35 girls. The police are verifying if any more of the kids were abused or harassed by Dasarath.