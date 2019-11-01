Home States Telangana

Hostel warden arrested for sexually assaulting students in Vikarabad

 A 24-year-old man, who works as a warden at the hostel of a private school in Vikarabad, allegedly sexually abused two tribal children staying in the hostel.

Published: 01st November 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 24-year-old man, who works as a warden at the hostel of a private school in Vikarabad, allegedly sexually abused two tribal children staying in the hostel. After the parents of the children came to know of the incident, they lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday. The accused Maloth Dasarath has now been arrested.

According to police, the victims, aged 12 and 13, belong to a tribal hamlet in Peddemul mandal of the district, and are students at the Pratibha Bharati Day and Residential School located at Rasoolpura, in Yalal mandal. The accused Dasarath has been working as the hostel warden here for the past one year.

After the boys found a way to inform their parents that Dasarath had been harassing them, the parents rushed to the hostel from Pune on Thursday. With the help of the community elders, they lodged a complaint at the Yalal Police Station.The children informed the police that Dasarath had been sexually abusing them for a very long time. He apparently forced the kids to sleep naked with him, and abused them sexually. 

Yalal sub-inspector P Vittal Reddy said a case under charges of POCSO Act had been registered against Dasarath. He was produced before the court on Thursday. The hostel has over 200 children, including around 35 girls. The police are verifying if any more of the kids were abused or harassed by Dasarath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual harassment Yalal Police POCSO Act hostel sexual harassment vikrabad hostel
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp