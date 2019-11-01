‘Orders on civic polls only after examining all issues’, says Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of Telangana High Court
Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of Telangana High Court on Thursday said that he would pass orders in the pending cases relating to municipal elections only after examining all relevant issues.
Published: 01st November 2019 05:37 AM | Last Updated: 01st November 2019 05:37 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of Telangana High Court on Thursday said that he would pass orders in the pending cases relating to municipal elections only after examining all relevant issues.
Further, the judge said that he would go through the division bench order passed in PIL cases earlier and see whether it would be applicable to the present pending cases. The matter is expected to come up for hearing either on Friday or Monday.