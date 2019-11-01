Refrain from making statements on Jammu & Kashmir: Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Thursday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asked the political parties to refrain from making statements on Jammu and Kashmir, which would affect the unity of the country and give advantage to Pakistan, that is aiding and abetting cross-border terrorism.

Speaking at an event organised by Pragna Bharati to commemorate Patel’s birth anniversary at the MCR HRD Institute here, he asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 is meant to empower the people of Jammu and Kashmir and extend all the laws to that region. Observing that the dilution of Article 370 was a simple administrative arrangement, he said that people across the country rejoiced the step as a move towards further unification of the country.

Venkaiah Naidu stressed the need to create awareness among youth about the efforts and sacrifices made by leaders like Patel to unify the country and suggested incorporating a detailed chapter in school textbooks on the stupendous contribution of Patel for the creation of a united India.

Describing Patel as the chief architect of the Indian civil services, the VP said that Patel envisaged the all India services as an important cementing force in promoting the unity and integrity of the nation. Talking about Patel’s deft handling of complex situations, including in the erstwhile Hyderabad State ruled by the Nizam, the VP said that Patel achieved the mission through his extraordinary firmness and statesmanship.