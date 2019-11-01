Home States Telangana

Telangana government accepts Law Secretary Niranjan Rao’s resignation

State Law Secretary V Niranjan Rao submitted his resignation three months ahead of his retirement.

Published: 01st November 2019 05:44 AM

Telangana Chief Secretary

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao interacts with chief secretary SK Joshi at a conference with district collectors, in Hyderabad. (File Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Law Secretary V Niranjan Rao submitted his resignation three months ahead of his retirement. His resignation was accepted by the State government on Thursday. “Niranjan Rao is relieved from the duties of the Secretary to Government, Legal, Legislature Affairs and Justice,” according to orders issued by Chief Secretary SK Joshi. According to sources, Niranjan Rao is likely to be appointed as a member of the State Human Rights Commission.

Legislature Secretary Charyulu’s term extended 
The tenure of the State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu has been extended by the State government on Thursday. No specific time limit was mentioned, while extending the term of his services. Charyulu will continue as Secretary till further orders. Narasimha Charyulu retired on attaining superannuation on Thursday. 

