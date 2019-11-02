Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Income Tax department withdraws 969 appeals
Income Tax Department of AP and Telangana region has withdrawn 969 appeals pending before the Supreme Court, AP High Court, Telangana High Court and Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.
Published: 02nd November 2019 04:58 AM | Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:37 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Income Tax Department of AP and Telangana region has withdrawn 969 appeals pending before the Supreme Court, AP High Court, Telangana High Court and Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, involving a tax demand for Rs 403 crore as part of its drive to reduce litigation.
A press release from the office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax said that the cases were withdrawn in pursuance of Circular No 17/2019 issued by CBDT on August 8. The department will not contest cases with tax effect below Rs 50 lakh before the IT Appellate Tribunal, below Rs 1 crore before the Telangana High Court and below Rs 2 crore before the SC.