Anti-corruption bureau officials nab another businessman for swindling Rs 3 crore in IMS scam

HYDERABAD: In what was the 17th arrest in the ongoing investigations of the multi-crore Insurance Medicine Services (IMS) department scam, the ACB officials on Friday arrested a businessman for swindling up to Rs 3 crore. The arrested accused was identified as P Srinivasa Reddy, managing director of Vaishnavi Enterprises, whose company allegedly received illegal medicine indents and who also managed shell companies in collusion with former director and other senior officials of the IMS.

According to the ACB officials, between 2016 and 2018, Srinivasa Reddy received purchase orders worth Rs 5.48 crore for rate contract items from the IMS. Police suspect that Srinivasa Reddy personally pursued the former IMS director and assistant director for monetary favours. The cost of orders in the rate contract was just Rs 1.39 crore, the ACB officials pointed out, while adding that this caused a loss of Rs 4.09 crore to the government exchequer.

No specific reason was found as to why such a huge order was placed with Srinivas Reddy’s company. Both the ESI guidelines and government rules were flouted in the process. Furthermore, the former IMS director Ch Devika Rani and pharmacist K Nagalakshmi, floated the shell firms, Mahindra Medicals & Surgicals and Jai Sairam distributors, with help from P Rajeswara Reddy and his brother P Srinivasa Reddy. The role of Srinivasa Reddy was to allegedly manage the works of the two shell firms and distribute their sale proceeds to the former director and other officials.

Cases booked

P Srinivasa Reddy, managing director of Vaishnavi Enterprises has been booked under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) read with 34 of IPC and section 13 (1) (c) and (d), 7(a), 13(1) read with 13(2) of preventing corruption. Till date, the ACB officials have made 17 arrests int the case, including senior IMS officials