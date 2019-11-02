Home States Telangana

Congress panel to collect information on corruption by TRS government



Congress leaders N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Revanth Reddy during a roadshow (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has constituted a 26-member State level committee under the chairmanship of TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy to collect evidence and documents related to the alleged corruption of TRS government and submit the report within two months to party high command.  

The committee, led by Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, would visit various irrigation and power projects in the State to collect evidence and information regarding the alleged corruption by the State government. 

The committee would prepare a petition in consultation with legal and technical experts to submit a memorandum to the President, the Governor of the State and the Central government. It would also prepare reports on NDA government’s failure on the economic front and on the TRS government’s failure to fulfil the promises during the elections. The committee would also prepare a year-long action plan of agitations to be taken up in the State against the anti-people policies of the TRS government.

