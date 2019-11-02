Home States Telangana

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan urged to safeguard interests of tribals

The Tribal and Lambada Joint Action Committee has urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to safeguard the interests and the rights of tribal communities.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan dances with tribals at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Tribal and Lambada Joint Action Committee has urged Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to safeguard the interests and the rights of tribal communities. A delegation, led by former minister Ravinder Naik, submitted a memorandum to the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Friday urging her to use her discretionary powers in accordance with Schedule 5 of the Constitution to protect the rights of the tribals. 

Later speaking to the media, Ravinder Naik stated that the delegation brought to the notice of the Governor that though the Centre has asked the State to increase STs quota to 10 per cent it is not being implemented by the State government. The delegation told the Governor that though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to increase ST reservation quota to 12 per cent before the polls, he has failed to fulfil that promise. 

On the issue of differences between Lambadas and tribals on reservation issue, Naik, who belongs to Lambada community, said that there are no differences between the two and that both are making use of the provisions provided to them under the Constitution.

