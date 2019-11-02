Man gives triple talaq to wife over ‘crooked teeth’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kushaiguda police on Friday registered a case against an auto driver man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife for having crooked teeth. Acting upon a complaint from the woman, police registered a case under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act 2019, and others against the man and his family. According to Kushaiguda Inspector K Chandrasekhar, the woman got married to Mohd Mustafa in June this year and was told that he was into garment business.

She later came to know that he was an auto driver. At the time of the wedding, his woman’s family gave him Rs 5 lakh cash, 5 tolas gold and household articles as dowry. Mustafa and his family members started harassing her for additional dowry and complained that she has uneven teeth and cannot live with her anymore, police said.

Unable to bear the harassment, she came to her parents' house. About a week ago, Mustafa came to her place, abused her and saying that he does not like her due to her uneven teeth, he pronounced triple talaq and went away.