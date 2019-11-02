Public Health officials seize hospital where Keerthy ‘aborted’ child

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after three persons, including the daughter of the victim, were arrested in the Rajitha murder case, the Department of Public Health officials on Friday seized Padma Hospital, Amangal, Rangareddy. The daughter, Keerthy Reddy, 19, reportedly underwent an illegal abortion at the hospital in September 2018. Padma Hospital was visited by Department of Public Health officials, where the patient records were found to be available immediately and so the hospital was locked down.

Speaking to Express, Dr Swarnalakshmi, DMHO of Rangareddy district said, “We have not conducted an investigation as of now considering the records were not available. However, the allegations levied against the hospital regarding non-renewal of Medical Termination of Pregnancy permission will be investigated.” A hospital that provides pregnancy termination is required to renew their permission from the authorised body, after a thorough inspection by the gynaecology department.