Telangana Civil Supplies department receives Jute bags from West Bengal for paddy procurement

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Civil Supplies department have received nearly 4.5 crores of the ordered 9 crore new jute bags, worth Rs 450 crore, towards procurement of paddy in this Kharif season, from the National Jute Board (NJB) Kolkata. “We can go ahead with the procurement until the last week of November,” said an officer. Under blockchain technology, each jute bag will get a unique QR Code. However, the procedure has not yet started. Blockchain technology is still only on paper, opined official requesting anonymity.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
This TN college is promoting ink pen among students to fight plastic menace
Guru Nanak not only belonged to Sikhism but his ideas heritage of world: PM Modi in Bangkok
AP Chief Secretary issues show-cause notice to Principal Secretary for not following procedure
Premier League: Another stoppage goal hands Liverpool victory against Aston Villa
Light rain, wind bring down pollution level in Delhi, still in 'severe' category
Muslim leaders, intellectuals meet; say Ayodhya verdict should be respected by all