Telangana government to expand Green Industrial Park, plans dry port in Nalgonda

DANDUMALKAPUR : Stating it in very clear terms that the Telangana government will not allow industrialisation at the cost of environment and green cover, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the lands allotted for the Telangana Industrial Federation-Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (TIF- MSME) Green Industrial Park are only meant for green industries and not red and orange industries.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Green Industrial Park at Dandumalkapur in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, Rama Rao also announced that a dry port would come up in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, for which a detailed action plan is under preparation.The TIF-MSME Green Industrial Park, the first-of-its-kind pollution-free industrial park in the country, is originally planned on about 440 acres, but the area will now be expanded to 2,000 acres as there is a huge demand from the MSMEs to establish their industries. The Minister has directed the officials concerned to acquire the required 1,500 acres of land for the expansion purpose.

The Green Industrial Park, which attracts `1,552 crore investments, can house more than 450 industrial units, providing direct employment to 19,000 people and indirect employment to 30,000. The State government’s aim is to attract major investments and provide employment opportunities for the local unemployed youth in the State, Rama Rao said.

The minister said that the Industrial park will become a role model for the entire country as this is being established with modern infrastructure. With a walk-to-work concept, 192 acres of land will be allocated for housing purpose where workers and employees working at this place can reside within the Park premises. Another 65 acres will be earmarked for the housing purpose in the future expansion, he said.

Stating that acquiring the land and providing all basic amenities, including roads, water, drainage and power supply, is a costly affair, he said that the government to acquire the land is paying between `30 lakh to `35 lakh per acre.

Training centre

The minister also announced that a skill development and training centre would also set up at the park to train the local youth and help them get jobs. With a walk-to-work concept, a housing colony is being built in 192 acres on the park premises. The government has provided infrastructure and basic amenities in the park and also laid a road from the national highway to the park, he said.

The MSMEs and industrialists are satisfied today with sufficient power supply to their industries. Telangana is now a power surplus State and that the government is able to provide 24 hours uninterrupted power supply, not just to industries but for agriculture and also to the households across the State, he said.

The minister claimed that since the formation of Telangana State, about 12 lakh youth got the jobs and many industries have come in the State after the introduction of TS-iPASS.

Responding to a request on providing jobs to the local people, the minister said that one member of each family that handed over their land for the Green Industrial Park would be provided with a job.