Jagga Reddy to enter the race for Telangana PCC chairman post

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Congress high command reportedly beginning the exercise to select a new TPCC chief, Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy has thrown his hat in the ring and announced that he too is in the race for the coveted post.



Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Jagga Reddy stated that he too is aspiring to be the PCC chief. He stated that he would meet party president Sonia Gandh, Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and RC Khuntia on November 17 and let them know about his desire to become the PCC chief. “I will urge them to give me one opportunity to lead the party in the State,” Jagga Reddy said.

“I have better ideas than KCR. I will implement schemes which would be better than the TRS government. If I am given the opportunity to lead the party in the state, I will try my level best to bring the party to power,” he said.

He also said that he would work for the development of the party without aspiring for chief minister’s post.

He, however, said that the party leadership should allow incumbent N Uttam Kumar Reddy to continue in the post till the municipal polls are over as any change at this juncture would affect the party’s interests.