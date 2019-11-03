Home States Telangana

Jagga Reddy to enter the race for Telangana PCC chairman post

Speaking to the media here on November 2, Jagga Reddy stated that he too is aspiring to be the PCC chief.

Published: 03rd November 2019 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Congress high command reportedly beginning the exercise to select a new TPCC chief, Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy has thrown his hat in the ring and announced that he too is in the race for the coveted post.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Jagga Reddy stated that he too is aspiring to be the PCC chief. He stated that he would meet party president Sonia Gandh, Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and RC Khuntia on November 17 and let them know about his desire to become the PCC chief. “I will urge them to give me one opportunity to lead the party in the State,” Jagga Reddy said.

“I have better ideas than KCR. I will implement schemes which would be better than the TRS government. If I am given the opportunity to lead the party in the state, I will try my level best to bring the party to power,” he said.

He also said that he would work for the development of the party without aspiring for chief minister’s post.

He, however, said that the party leadership should allow incumbent N Uttam Kumar Reddy to continue in the post till the municipal polls are over as any change at this juncture would affect the party’s interests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy Jagga Reddy Telangana Government
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp