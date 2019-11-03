Home States Telangana

Kishan Reddy asks DGP to submit report on MP Bandi Sanjay issue

Kishan Reddy said that he would raise the issue of countries funding terrorist activities in India at 'No Money for Terror'.

The BJP workers stage a protest in front of Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of the alleged manhandling of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay by police personnel during the funeral procession of RTC driver Nangunuri Babu, who died of cardiac arrest in Aarepalli area of Karimnagar district, on Friday, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that he had asked DGP M Mahender Reddy to submit a report on the incident.

During the funeral procession, an ACP allegedly slapped Bandi Sanjay. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Kishan Reddy stated that he spoke to the DGP over phone and inquired about the incident. 

“The DGP told me that he would be getting all the details of the incident from Karimnagar,” he said. Kishan, who also spoke to Bandi Sanjay and got first-hand information about the incident, said, “Action would be taken as per the findings. There is no question of sparing the guilty.”

To raise terror financing issue

Meanwhile,  Kishan Reddy said that he would raise the issue of countries funding terrorist activities in India at “No Money for Terror”, an international conference on fighting terrorist financing, to be organised on November 7 and 8 in Melbourne.  

“We will raise the issue of terror activities being run by a few neighbouring countries. We will expose them and see that they are isolated by the global community,” he stated.

On the issue of five labourers from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, who were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam area, Kishan Reddy stated that the India would trace all the accused and punish them. “If they try to hide in Pakistan also our forces will trace them and bring them to book. We will seal the terror gateways of Kashmir,” he stated.

