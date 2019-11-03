Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited records 48 per cent growth in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a Mini-Ratna defence PSU, is set to achieve a net turnover of Rs 170.21 crore during the second quarter of the financial year of 2019-20. The company has registered a growth of about 48 per cent, when compared to the Rs 115.17 crore it made during the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

MIDHANI’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) during this period stood at Rs 51.98 crore, registering a growth of about 62 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Meanwhile, its Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 35.85 crore, registering a growth of about 75 per cent. The company has received a net turnover of Rs 302.36 crore during the first half of the financial year 2019-20, registering a growth of 37 per cent.