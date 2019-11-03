‘Public worst-hit whenever transport privatised’

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana chief minister announcing the entry of private players into the state’s public transport network, a global city like Manchester is now planning roll back the privatisation of urban transport. Only last week, Manchester has started a public consultation on whether they must roll back the private bus operations introduced in the city in the 1980s and start a new model of ‘franchising the buses’.



Franchising buses in India is the private hire bus model wherein government hires buses from private players and runs them like any other RTC buses.



This rejection of fully privatised bus operators in the public transport system is happening globally, note experts.

“Public transport in cities is generating losses across the world. Private players however do business with an intent to make more profits. This is only possible either by cutting costs — which means poor maintenance, not operating in off-peak hours, making staff work for longer hours for lesser pay -- or by increasing the fare and operating only on profitable routes. In both these scenarios, it is the public which stands to lose,” explains Prashant Bachu, a specialist in urban transport.

Since in Telangana, the CM stated that they would control the ticket fares of private buses, the possible outcome now appears to be poorer service and rashly-driven buses. Researchers point out that this trend of depreciation in the quality of services was also seen closer to home in Delhi’s Red and Blue Line buses, which were introduced in the 1990s.



“Delhi gave route permits and freedom to private buses to make money on their own. Though the government-controlled the fares, everything soon turned into a nuisance as the buses plied only during peak hours to maximise profits, were driven rashly, and had underpaid staff,” noted another public transport researcher on the condition of anonymity. These ‘killer’ buses that mowed down eight to ten people a day, were thus, phased out by 2008.

Experts point out that the only outcome of privatisation would be reduction in the use of buses, especially in Hyderabad. “While 20 per cent of users will pay higher fares, 25 per cent will see poorer quality service at existing fares, and nearly 50 per cent would switch to own vehicles,” they said.