Home States Telangana

Special benches to dispose of pending criminal cases in Telangana High Court

After hearing the case, the bench modified the trial court order and commuted the sentence to 10 years, and disposed of the appeal.

Published: 03rd November 2019 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to achieve the target of zero pendency of cases, by disposing of pending criminal cases which are five years old and above, the Telangana High Court has decided to hold special benches on every first and third working Saturday. 

Accordingly, old cases list will be placed on the High Court website well in advance and the public prosecutors, government pleaders, counsels for the petitioners, appellants, respondents and others concerned are requested to attend the courts on Saturdays for proper adjudication and disposal of old pending matters. Cause lists will be prepared basing on the consent given by the advocates concerned.

On Saturday, special division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy has decided four old criminal appeals, including the one which is of seven years old, while the single benches presided over by Justice G Sri Devi, Justice T Vinod Kumar and Justice K Lakshman have conducted court proceedings separately and decided old criminal cases. In all, 48 cases are disposed of on Saturday, according to a press release issued by registrar general A Venkateshwara Reddy.

Sentence commuted

In resolving a seven-year-old criminal case, the special division bench headed by the chief justice has commuted the sentence from life imprisonment to 10 years jail to the appellant-convict K Gangaram from Nizamabad. The case was registered against Gangaram and his father Sangaiah in July 2010 holding them responsible for murder of his neighbour Sanga Goud when a tussle took place between them near their agriculture fields. The trial court imposed life imprisonment on them in 2011. Aggrieved with the same, Gangaram moved the High Court in 2012. Following death of his father, case against the second accused (Sangaiah) was cancelled.

During the course of hearing of the 2012 appeal case, senior counsel B Vijaysen Reddy, appearing for Gangaram, told the bench that there was no pre-plan or intention to cause death of Sanga Goud, and the death has occurred due to sudden provocation between the two farmers. It was a culpable homicide not amounting to murder. However, the prosecution misinterpreted the situation, he argued. After hearing the case, the bench modified the trial court order and commuted the sentence to 10 years, and disposed of the appeal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp