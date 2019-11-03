Special benches to dispose of pending criminal cases in Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to achieve the target of zero pendency of cases, by disposing of pending criminal cases which are five years old and above, the Telangana High Court has decided to hold special benches on every first and third working Saturday.

Accordingly, old cases list will be placed on the High Court website well in advance and the public prosecutors, government pleaders, counsels for the petitioners, appellants, respondents and others concerned are requested to attend the courts on Saturdays for proper adjudication and disposal of old pending matters. Cause lists will be prepared basing on the consent given by the advocates concerned.

On Saturday, special division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy has decided four old criminal appeals, including the one which is of seven years old, while the single benches presided over by Justice G Sri Devi, Justice T Vinod Kumar and Justice K Lakshman have conducted court proceedings separately and decided old criminal cases. In all, 48 cases are disposed of on Saturday, according to a press release issued by registrar general A Venkateshwara Reddy.



Sentence commuted

In resolving a seven-year-old criminal case, the special division bench headed by the chief justice has commuted the sentence from life imprisonment to 10 years jail to the appellant-convict K Gangaram from Nizamabad. The case was registered against Gangaram and his father Sangaiah in July 2010 holding them responsible for murder of his neighbour Sanga Goud when a tussle took place between them near their agriculture fields. The trial court imposed life imprisonment on them in 2011. Aggrieved with the same, Gangaram moved the High Court in 2012. Following death of his father, case against the second accused (Sangaiah) was cancelled.

During the course of hearing of the 2012 appeal case, senior counsel B Vijaysen Reddy, appearing for Gangaram, told the bench that there was no pre-plan or intention to cause death of Sanga Goud, and the death has occurred due to sudden provocation between the two farmers. It was a culpable homicide not amounting to murder. However, the prosecution misinterpreted the situation, he argued. After hearing the case, the bench modified the trial court order and commuted the sentence to 10 years, and disposed of the appeal.