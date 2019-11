By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government on Saturday announced an increase in dearness allowance (DA) by 3.144 per cent.

This decision was taken when the state Cabinet met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

With this, the dearness allowance of state government employees would reach 33.536 per cent. The increased dearness allowance is for the first six months of this year.