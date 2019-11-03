Home States Telangana

Whatsapp snoopgate: Owaisi wants extent of government involvement revealed

Owaisi also asked Ravi Shankar Prasad whether it was true that five telecom service providers reportedly bought Pegasus.

Published: 03rd November 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad to come clean about the extent of the ‘knowledge/involvement’ of the government in the WhatsApp spyware fiasco. 

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “@rsprasad You’ve mentioned that you are a sensitive person & you withdrew the statement about your ‘Box Office collections-economic slowdown’ gaffe. So, with all sensitivity, I want to ask: What is the extent of the government’s knowledge/involvement?”

Owaisi also asked Prasad whether it was true that five telecom service providers reportedly bought Pegasus. “Would you consider filing an FIR against WhatsApp to investigate further? Will you name the service providers so that an FIR can be registered against them?” he asked. 

Meanwhile, Owaisi also slammed the Central government which is reportedly going to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade deal with East Asian countries. 

Owaisi pointed out that traders and workers may lose their business because of this. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM whatsapp snoopgate Pegasus Whatsapp breach
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp