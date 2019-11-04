Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi urges RTC workers to accept KCR’s offer

He also requested the CM to not remove the ‘Z’ from the number plates of RTC buses.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged the TSRTC workers to accept Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s offer and pleaded with them to not take their own lives.

Addressing a public meeting, along with newly-elected MLAs from Bihar and Maharashtra at the party headquarters, Darussalam, he said, “To my RTC workers, I understand your sorrow. I am requesting you to accept the offer of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. Poverty and inflation is very high. It is indeed very sad that many RTC workers have taken their lives. Please do not take such extreme steps. 

“Please note what the CM has said and accept his offer. Sit with the CM, he is not a stranger. Be free from the influence of Congress and BJP. The State is yours. Hope the RTC officials would take note of the CM’s offer.”

He also requested the CM to not remove the ‘Z’ from the number plates of RTC buses. “I am requesting CM KCR, that you are looking to privatise RTC but please do not remove that Z from the number plates. The Z  was given by Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan in remembrance of his mother Zehra. We have to preserve our history.” 

