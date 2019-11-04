Home States Telangana

BJP decides to contest all seats in municipal polls

 The State unit of BJP has decided to contest all the seats in the upcoming municipal polls in the State.

Published: 04th November 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP flags, cut outs (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State unit of BJP has decided to contest all the seats in the upcoming municipal polls in the State. The decision was taken during the party’s office bearers’ meeting held under the chairmanship of State unit chief K Laxman here on Sunday. 

Later briefing the media, party State general secretaries Chinta Sambamurthy and Premender Reddy stated that the party is taking municipal polls very seriously and contesting all the seats. The BJP leaders stated that the party had already started campaigning in all Parliamentary constituencies where municipal polls will be held. 

“As part of Gandhi Sankalap Yatra, we have started campaigning in all the Lok Sabha constituencies. We will be intensifying the campaigning shortly and reach out to maximum voters,” Sambamurthy  said. 
He stated that except Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies, the remaining 15 Parliamentary constituencies have been divided into clusters and they have formed cluster committees comprising party’s sitting MPs, former MPs and senior party leaders to take up intensive campaigning. 

“We have already conducted cluster-wise meetings to frame strategies for the municipal polls. We have also appointed in-charges for municipalities and held review meetings. The party has also identified issues being faced by various municipalities,” he said.

BJP
India Matters
