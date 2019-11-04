Home States Telangana

‘Choose pathology labs for dengue diagnosis carefully’

A proper accredited pathologist has to follow proper pre-analytical, analytical and post-analytical procedures for a proper result.

Published: 04th November 2019 02:45 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the ELISA test could not confirm if the infant from Mancherial, who lost his family to dengue, is also infected with the fever, the efficacy of the test and credibility of the diagnostic centres have been put to question. Experts warn that most of the small and local diagnostic centres do not have the required infrastructure to conduct diagnostic tests, and therefore, there is a high possibility that the samples may get switched in the logistic process, or the pathology lab may not have the required accreditation, resulting skewed diagnostic results. 

With the spread of dengue epidemic in the State, diagnostic centres of all sizes and repute have been in demand for the last two months. Patients, especially from socially and economically backward classes, have had to face fleecing from diagnostic centres during emergencies. Dr Sanjeev Reddy, the general secretary of Indian Medical Association (Hyderabad), told Express, “As a precaution for a fool-proof result patients should always research a diagnostic centre and choose institutions that have localised labs or a chain of labs across the State or city. The change of hands when a small facility sends samples to a bigger facility may effect the quality of sample. It is always better to ask a doctor before reaching a diagnostic centre and spending money on test that is not required.” 

He further warned that these ‘full body diagnostic packages’ are a money-making scheme. “There is no certain combination of tests that can guarantee a full body diagnosis in the medical fraternity. Singularly getting a thyroid test will never reveal if you have a lymphatic problem. The doctor has to check the symptoms to prescribe the correct combination of tests,” he explained 

Resonating with a similar opinion, a senior professor of Pathology from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences said, “The laboratory process is very sensitive. A proper accredited pathologist has to follow proper pre-analytical, analytical and post-analytical procedures for a proper result. However, sometimes, the pathologist does not have control over the sample he/she receives. If the blood sample is drawn from an IV fluid blood stream, the sample will be diluted. But aspects like how the samples are collected at the lab also decide the efficacy of the test results, and therefore a reputable pathologist is always advised.” 

