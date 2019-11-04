Mere existence of motive cannot form the basis of a conviction

R Rajashekar Rao By

Express News Service

In an alleged murder case, merely proving the death as a homicidal one is not sufficient, but the prosecution needs to prove the fact that the accused happens to be the author of the murder. The prosecution has to establish the fact that it is the accused who has caused the death of the person concerned. To convict the accused of the alleged offence, the complete chain of circumstances should be established by the prosecution, more particularly if the case is entirely based on circumstantial evidence.

The Supreme Court in the case of Bodh Raj alias Bodha vs State of Jammu and Kashmir, has laid down the principles to be applied while dealing with a case of circumstantial evidence. The principles included: i) the circumstances from which the conclusion of guilt is to be drawn should be fully established. The circumstances concerned must or should and not may be established. ii) The facts so established should be consistent only with the hypothesis of guilt of the accused. They should not be explainable on any other hypothesis except that the accused is guilty. iii) The circumstances should be of a conclusive nature and tendency. iv) They should exclude very possible hypothesis except the one to be proved and v) There must be a chain of evidence so complete as not to leave any reasonable ground for conclusion consistent with the innocence of the accused and must show that in all human probability the act must have been done by the accused.

In one of the cases before the Telangana High Court, the appellant-accused challenged the order of the trial court - I Additional district and sessions judge, Ranga Reddy district in convicting him for the offence under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 376 (punishment for rape) and sentencing him to undergo life imprisonment.

Chain of circumstances

As for the case, in July 2011 the police received a complaint from the son of the deceased (his mother) claiming that his younger brother found the body who went out her house to bring their calf and buffalo from a nearby place. He stated that his mother was strangulated with her saree, and suspected the appellant-accused and two others as they have enmity with his family members. During the course of investigation, the accused-appellant was arrested and put up for trial. To prove its case, the prosecution examined some witnesses, submitted some documents and produced some material objects viz silver waist belt and other gold ornaments. The defence neither produced any witnesses nor produced any documents. After going through the evidence, the trial court convicted and sentenced the accused-appellant. Aggrieved with the same, he moved the HC for relief.

The counsel for the appellant-accused contended that the prosecution has failed to establish the complete chain of circumstances which would unerringly point towards the guilt of the accused. The State public prosecutor contended that there was a strong motive for the accused to get rid of the deceased since there was animosity that existed between the family of the deceased and the accused. As the victim died due to strangulation, it is a homicidal death. The prosecution has well established its case against the accused, the counsel argued while supporting the order of the trial court.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record and various court judgments, the High Court said that the prosecution is required to cover the distance between ‘may be true’ and ‘must be true’, and if it fails to cover the said distance, then the benefit of doubt has to be given to the accused. In spite of availability of the children of the deceased, the probe agency has not subjected the recovered gold ornaments to test identification parade.

As the prosecution has not established a complete chain of circumstances which would unerringly point towards the guilt of the accused, the Court has no other option but to give benefit of the doubt to the accused, the Court said while allowing the appeal and setting aside the lower court order.