Post K Chandrasekhar Rao’s offer, some RTC workers turn up for work

HYDERABAD: Following Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s offer to striking TSRTC employees to resume work “unconditionally” by midnight on Tuesday, a few workers submitted consent letters to their respective depot managers on Sunday, expressing their desire to return to work. The employees who expressed their desire to resume duty are worried about their future as they fear that the government may terminate their services permanently.

“Considering my financial status, I reported to duty following the chief minister’s statement,” said Bala Vishweshwara Chary, a conductor at Siddipet depot.

K Satyanarayana of Medchal depot gave it in writing to the depot manager stating: “As per the government’s directions, I am withdrawing from strike and resuming duties unconditionally.” However, it is not clear whether the employees who consented to work were assigned any duties.

Incidentally, a conductor from Miryalaguda depot, SK Vali, who submitted his consent letter, later went back to the striking employees and joined them in a protest under a tent after being persuaded by the JAC leaders. Before coming back to the striking workers, he said that his family couldn’t survive if he was removed from the services.

Meanwhile, the police chiefs of commissionerates and districts in the State assured the employees that they would be provided protection if they report to duty. Anyone who threatens or obstructs them or takes law into his hands or damages public property will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the various acts in force, the police chiefs said.

Cabinet decision unconstitutional, says Dasoju

Hyderabad: AICC national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan criticised CM KCR for going ahead with privatisation of TSRTC despite the fact that the matter is pending in the High Court. In a media statement issued on Sunday, Sravan stated that it was illegal and unconstitutional on the part of the State Cabinet to approve 50 per cent privatisation of RTC while ignoring the fact that over 48,000 employees are on strike seeking the corporation’s merger with the State government. “It is highly regrettable that KCR’s Cabinet did not show any respect towards the High Court which is hearing the matter. It looks like KCR is trying to bulldoze the institution of High Court,” he said