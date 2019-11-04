Three days after suffering heart stroke, RTC conductor passes away in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL / KARIMNAGAR: A 53-year-old RTC conductor, who had suffered a heart stroke on October 31, passed away in Hyderabad late on Saturday. E Ravinder, a native of Atmakur Mandal in Warangal Rural district, was working as a conductor at Hanamkonda RTC depot.

On Day 27 of the RTC strike, Ravinder suffered a stroke and was shifted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda, and later shifted one in Hyderabad, after his condition worsened. His family members conducted the deceased RTC employee’s last rites amid heavy police deployment outside their home in their native village, early on Sunday.

RTC employees came out in large numbers to attend the last rites, however, the police did not allow outsiders to enter Ravinder’s house. However, when the TRS MLA from Parkal, Challa Dharma Reddy, paid a visit to the house, the police allowed him, despite workers raising slogans against the MLA and preventing him from entering the house. The workers were later detained by the police.

Alleging police heavy handedness, the workers staged a protest outside the house and demanded the police to issue an apology. When police tried to disperse protesters, they refused to give in, and were allegedly beaten up and forced into police vehicles. Even the women protesters were allegedly beaten up, dragged to the vehicle, and shifted to Atmakur police station.

Meanwhile, the Parkal MLA reportedly assured the deceased’s family members of support from the State government in the event of the tragedy. According to information, Ravinder had taken a loan for his daughter’s marriage and for the construction of his house. In the absence of salary for the last two months, the family was in financial troubles and Ravinder failed to meet the next loan installment. Ravinder allegedly spiralled into depression and suffered a stroke on October 31.

Meanwhile, a mechanic at the Sircilla depot, K Srinivas, wrote a letter to the depot manager expressing his willingness to return to duty on Sunday.

In a similar case, another RTC employee, working as an assistant manager at Warangal Depot-I, came forward expressing his willingness to join duty. The employees decision comes a day after CM KCR issued an ultimatum to the striking employees, demanding them to withdraw the ongoing stir and rejoin duties soon.

