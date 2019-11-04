Home States Telangana

With no collectorates, where does one go with grievances?

It is almost impossible for people in erstwhile Warangal district to get their grievances regarding public services sorted out.

Published: 04th November 2019 09:34 AM

New collectorate building being constructed in Warangal Urban district

New collectorate building being constructed in Warangal Urban district. (Photo | Express)

By u mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: It is almost impossible for people in erstwhile Warangal district to get their grievances regarding public services sorted out. Why? Because, they have no idea where the s are located to pour in their concerns!

The major government offices in any district is usually situated in the collectorate. However, the six new collectorates sanctioned after the reorganisation of the erstwhile district are still under construction. In fact, works for some of them have not even been initiated yet.

At present, most of these government offices are functioning out of rented spaces. However, their addresses are not known to the public. Interestingly, even some of the government staff don’t know where many of the offices are.

After the reorganisation of the districts, the government had promised to construct an integrated collectorate with modern facilities to provide better services to citizens in their respective districts. The Roads & Buildings Department authorities were allotted the construction of the new collectorate complexes. Regardless, as the public has not been properly intimated about the addresses of the temporary offices, Warangal denizens don’t know where to go to pour in their grievances.

That being said, government officials working out of rented spaces claim there aren’t many facilities in their offices. Further, as the rents are not paid on time, they are forced to vacate their offices very often. Meanwhile, the owners of many private buildings are often reluctant to give out their spaces for government offices. New collectorate buildings are under construction in three districts, Warangal Urban, Jangaon and Bhupalpally. In Warangal Rural district, meanwhile, no land has been identified for a new collectorate.

