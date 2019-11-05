Advocates abstain from work in protest against police action

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In protest against brutal police action against the advocates of Tis Hazari court in New Delhi on Saturday, hundreds of advocates of Telangana High Court abstained from court work on Monday. As a result the court proceedings were affected and the judges have adjourned the hearing of the cases listed for the day to a later date.

The Bar Council of Telangana has also called upon all the bar associations of the State to condemn the brutal action of the police against lawyers and to organise protest demonstrations in front of their respective courts during lunch hours. Accordingly, several bar associations have unanimously resolved to abstain from court work on Monday as a token of support and solidarity to the call given by the advocates of New Delhi.

As soon as the high court proceedings commenced for the day at 10.30 am, Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association president T Surya Karan Reddy informed the Chief Justice bench about the advocates decision to abstain the court work. Other judges of the court were also informed about their decision. The decision was supported by Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy.

Later, hundreds of lawyers, including the executive members of Bar Council of Telangana, have gathered in front of the high court gate near Bar Council office condemning the brutal action of the police against lawyers, and then staged a rally up to the high court main gate by raising slogans demanding stringent action against the police officials responsible for the above incident and demanded compensation to the injured advocates. They urged the Central government to bring in an Act for protection of the advocates.

In a press release,

Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra appealed to the advocates of the country to resume court works from Tuesday in view of positive order of the Delhi High Court on the incident. On Saturday, the Delhi High Court which took suo motu cognizance of the entire episode and took up hearing, has set up a judicial enquiry into the incident, and suspension of two erring police officials and transfer of two other higher police officials, and for ex-gratia payment to the injured advocates.