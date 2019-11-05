Ahead of tonight’s deadline, govt again warns RTC staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government on Monday reiterated its stand that those RTC employees who failed to report for duty by Tuesday midnight would lose their jobs permanently. It called upon them to utilise the opportunity and return to work. If they failed to do so, the government said it would grant permits to private operators for 5,000 routes, in addition to the already-decided 5,100 routes.

This was decided at a review meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday.

At the meeting, which was attended by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and other senior officials, it was felt that the government gave the striking RTC employees an opportunity by fixing Tuesday night at the deadline. “It is up to them whether to use the opportunity to join or lose their jobs,” an official release on the outcome of the meeting said.

‘Staff will be responsible for future of RTC in Telangana’

The government had already decided to give permits to private operators for 5,100 out of 10,400 routes. If the RTC staff do not return to work, the remaining 5,000-odd routes too would be given to private operators, officials said, adding that issuing of permits to private operators would begin either on November 6 or 7. Then, the RTC would no longer exist in the state, and the employees would be responsible for it, officials opined at the meeting.

RTC employees who want to return to work can submit their joining reports not just at their respective depots, but also at the offices of the district collector, SP, RDO, DySP or at their respective depot managers’ offices, according to a release from RTC MD Sunil Sarma. Employees working in and Hyderabad may submit the joining letters at the executive director offices at Bus Bhavan.

“The strike is illegal and it is so declared by the Labour department. Yet, the government acted in a humanitarian manner and gave an opportunity to the RTC employees to return to work. It is up to them whether to join or not. There is no point if they do not use the opportunity given to them,” officials at the meeting said.

After the deadline, the government will not allow any employees to return to work, officials said. “The government will stick to its decision and implement it firmly.”

Never-ending battle

Officials at the meeting also felt that union leaders were hoodwinking the employees by pointing to the case in the high court. But the court could neither give a direction to the government on the RTC strike nor resolve the matter, they said. “Even if the high court judgement is otherwise, the RTC or the government will approach the Supreme Court later. When the case lands up in the apex court, there may be an abnormal delay for its disposal. It may even take several months or years for the disposal of the case in the Supreme Court. Past experiences indicate so. It will be like a never-ending battle. The RTC workers will not benefit from it,” officials at the meeting said.